Washington Ag Production Hit Nearly $14B in 2023

According to NASS, the value of Washington’s Agricultural production in 2023 totaled almost $14 billion, up 6% year-over year. The value of Washington’s crop production in 2023 was $7.71 billion, down about 10% from the record high value of $8.56 billion in 2022. The value of livestock production last year totaled $4.35 billion, up nearly 5% from the previous year. The value of livestock production was a new record high following the 2022 record high.

Apples remain the leading agricultural commodity in the State, with a 2023 value of $1.99 billion, down 4% from the previous year's value of production of $2.07 billion. In 2023, apples represented 14% of the total agricultural value in 2023, down from 16 percent of the total share in 2022

Cattle and calves climbed to the 2nd position in the state, a jump from 4th just a year earlier. The record high value of cattle and calves in 2023 was $1.33 billion, up 30% year-over-year.

Milk dropped into third position when compared to 2022, with a value of production totaling $1.33 billion in 2023, down 21% from 2022.

Potato production was up 23% from 2022 with a record high value of production of $1.16 billion, ranking fourth in the state.

Hay rounded out the top five with $861 million, down 4% from 2022.

The top five commodities had a combined value of $6.68 billion, or 48% of the 2023 value for all commodities (excluding government payments). The same five commodities in 2022 had a combined value of $6.61 billion, 50% of the total value.

All wheat, valued at $672 million, represented the 6th highest value in the state, down from 3rd in 2022.

Eight of the top ten commodities decreased from the record high value of production in 2022.

While all grapes entered the top ten in 2023 with a value of production of $309 million, this is down 22% from the record high in 2022 of $395 million. Egg value of production dropped 12 percent from the record high value of production in 2022 of $460 million but remained in the top ten in 2023. Onion value of production was $383 million, down 24% from the record high in 2022 of $504 million. Hops value of production of $405 million dropped 7% from 2022 but was still ranked eighth in the state. Other notable commodities that declined in value in 2023 were blueberries, down 57% to $78 million. Raspberries were down 43%, with a value of production of $76 million in 2023. Sweet cherry value of production of $290 million, is down 27% from 2022.

While several commodities decreased from 2022, other notable commodities outside the top ten increased in value in 2023. The value of sweet corn increased 8%, with value of production at $123 million in 2023. Dry bean value of production increased to $43.9 million, up 17% from 2022. Green pea value of production increased by 9%, with a value of production of $39.1 million. Barley value of production at $36.3 million in 2023, increased 16% from 2022.

How does Washington compare to other states when it comes to individual commodities?

