Bountiful Washington Apple Crops Facing Price Struggles

Apple growers are expressing concerns as high supply and lower demand are resulting in slower sales at lower prices.

In August 2023, the USDA forecast that Washington's apple production would be at 6.7 billion pounds, up 9% from 2022. This is approximately 64% of the national apple production. Conditions were reported as ideal for this crop, one of the best in recent years for Washington.

However, the Washington State Tree Fruit Association (WSTFA) predicted that prices were expected to remain even or drop, depending on the variety.

Between 2022 and 2023, prices on Braeburn, Honeycrisp, and Pink Lady rose, while prices on Fuji, Gala, Ginger Gold, Granny Smith, Mcintosh, Paula Red, and Red Delicious fell.

As Capital Press reports, costs and supply are increasing, but are not matching demand within the United States. However, exports have surged 84%, which may help offset lower consumption nationally. With at least 30% of the state's crop exported to markets like Mexico, Canada, and India.

Exports to India in particular are rising high, due to the lifting of retaliatory tariffs in September 2023. The USDA indicated that apple exports to India had the "potential to climb from $4.8 million in 2022 to $50-$80 million in 2024."

The 5 Best Places To Pick Delicious Apples in Washington State Pick your way through 5 of Washington State's best apple orchards Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals