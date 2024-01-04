The Best Town To Find a Job in 2024 Is in Washington State

If you are looking for a job in 2024, there is good news for you. One place in Washington State has made the top list of places to find a job in the New Year.



Washington's Top Job Destination for 2024 - Seattle Shines Bright

Opportunities are all around us and good workers are hard to come by in many industries these days if you are a job seeker, several places in the nation have exploded with opportunities.

Our friends at Wallethub have broken down the numbers on some of the best cities and towns to get a good job in the nation and one of the top places is in Washington State.

Seattle Emerges as the Premier Employment Hub in 2024

It might not come as no surprise but Seattle Washington still ranks high as one of the top places to find a job in Washington State.

“Scottsdale, AZ is the best city for jobs in 2024 because it has the highest job growth in the nation. The average annual job growth is nearly 12%, so there will be a lot of new hiring opportunities,” said Cassandra Happe, WalletHub analyst. “Scottsdale has the fifth-highest median annual income in the country after adjusting for the cost of living, and it adds great living conditions to sweeten the deal, ranking as one of the best cities for both families and recreation.”

Here are the top and worst cities for looking for a job in 2024:

Best Cities for Jobs Worst Cities for Jobs 1. Scottsdale, AZ 173. Bridgeport, CT 2. Tampa, FL 174. Columbus, GA 3. Salt Lake City, UT 175. Memphis, TN 4. Columbia, MD 176. Bakersfield, CA 5. Austin, TX 177. Stockton, CA 6. Atlanta, GA 178. Augusta, GA 7. Seattle, WA 179. San Bernardino, CA 8. Pittsburgh, PA 180. Gulfport, MS 9. Plano, TX 181. Las Cruces, NM 10. Boston, MA 182. Newark, NJ

Seattle ranked 7th in the nation based on WalletHub's survey. If you are hunting for a new job in 2024, Seattle might be one place in Washington State you might look into.

