Suicide Rate Among Farmers Similar To Veterans, Rollins Says

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and mental health has never been a more important topic for U.S. farmers and ranchers. Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins said farmers are suffering through tough times.

“The suicide rate among our farmers is similar to that of our veterans, and it's stunningly and heartbreakingly high, and we have to realize that something has to be done," she noted. "Doug Collins is the Secretary over at the V.A. He comes from a similar background to many of us in this room. He and I have talked about this. You'll be seeing more on this, and you'll be seeing us rolling things out.”

Rollins said she has been working with several state-level officials on getting help at the local level for struggling farmers.

“We've already put together our incredible ag commissioners," Rollins said. "[Nebraska] Governor Pillen has now been in a few meetings with me, with our governors, and we are really working to support the innovative ideas on some of the most important issues facing our farmers and ranchers, and this is certainly one of them. So, we'll be hearing more from us on this, and please send us any resources you have, or you think that we should model or effectuate a bigger way around the country.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental or emotional health issues, remember the AgriStress HelpLine is available to help. The free hotline is available 24/7 for farmers, ranchers, fishermen, foresters, and their families. Call or text: (833) 897-2474. Helpline operators are trained to understand the unique stressors and situations of agriculture, forestry, and fishing.

