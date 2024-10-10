Washington State Rep Candidate Guilty of Multiple PDC Violations

Concerns over money in politics isn't something new. You've heard a lot about campaign finance laws at different levels and how they are supposed to keep the fundraising and spending aspects of campaigning transparent. The laws do a great job of shining light on that process...when the candidates follow them. In our state, the Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) is the body that oversees campaign dollars.

A Brief History Of The PDC

Over 50 years ago a group called the Coalition for Open Government formed over concern about money and it's influence on the political process (sound familiar?). They put forward Initiative 276 for the November 1972 election. 72% of Washingtonians agreed with the need for public disclosure of all money involved in the political process. I-276 officially became RCW 42.17.010 on January 1, 1973 and it allowed for the creation of the five member PDC to be the agency of oversight.

The Commission makes sure candidates file the proper forms related to the financial contributions and expenditures around their campaign (C3 and C4 filings) as well as a statement of financial interests and holdings (F1). More often than not a campaign will hire an experienced treasurer or accountant to handle this; sometimes they try it themselves.

How Big Of A Deal Is A Violation?

When the PDC receives a complaint the will determine whether the alleged violation warrants a full investigation. If they decide to do a full investigation fines leveled against the candidate/campaign could be a result. The bigger impact though is the potential lack of transparency by the candidate. This case is one of the more interesting ones.

Chelsea Dimas (D-Sunnyside) is running for State Representative in the newly drawn 14th District. Ms. Dimas was the subject of multiple complaints to the PDC about her finances. When you run for any elected position, from School Board to U.S. Senator and everything in between, you must file with the PDC and submit your forms inside the required deadlines.

I've never run for office but I know a few people who have. First time candidates often take a minute to find their way with the process, and usually the PDC is understanding of that. Ms. Dimas stated she was a first time candidate for the Legislature in her March response to the PDC to the first complaint filed in February of this year. She is a first time candidate for Legislature, but not a first time candidate overall.

Dimas Had Not Filed Previous Statements For Three Years.

Ms. Dimas ran for Sunnyside City Council in 2021, a race which you are required to file with the PDC. She filed with the PDC in May of 2021 within the window of officially filing to run for office. What she didn't do was file any campaign finance information for over three years. As a candidate you must declare all monetary exchanges, even if you personally loan your campaign money. Dimas didn't declare that information until last month after yet another complaint was filed against her campaign.

How many Complaints Are There?

Three Complaints and two supplemental complaints have been filed against Dimas. All of the complaints sans the last one are in regard to her current campaign for State Representative in the 14th District. Those I've talked to that have run for office told me that the PDC sends reminders to the campaigns regarding approaching filing deadlines, so this isn't dereliction of duty on part of the PDC.

The complaints allege that Dimas was weeks and at times months behind in accurately filing C3 and C4 campaign disclosure forms. The PDC gave Dimas a verbal warning after the first complaint. Fines were leveled after investigating the ones that followed.

This Might Be The Most Concerning Part

In the final finding or the Statement of Understanding which was accepted by Dimas and released Tuesday October 8th, she acknowledged not paying previous fines assessed to her by the PDC in 2021 and that the $400 civil fine eventually went to collections due to non payment.

Dimas then admitted to committing seven campaign finance violations related to her current race. She agreed to an fine of $750 payable to the PDC for the current violations plus the fulfillment of the $400 plus additional penalties, fees, and interest from the 2021 violation to the collection agency.