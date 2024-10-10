Uncover Washington’s Fall Splendor With Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad

Are you ready for an unforgettable autumn escape? Grab your flannel, sip that pumpkin spice latte, and slap on your UGGs—it’s time to climb aboard the Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad for a magical fall experience!

Nestled in the heart of Washington, the Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad offers not just a train ride, but a journey through time. Since 1980, this historic railroad has carried over 1.6 million passengers, connecting the past with the present as it steams through the picturesque forests of Pierce County. After temporarily closing, the railroad roared back to life in 2022 under the Western Forest Industries Museum (WFIM), a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the region’s rich history of railroads and logging.

The railway’s collection of steam-powered locomotives, including the iconic 100-year-old Polson 70, is the world’s largest. With WFIM’s mission to create a sustainable, educational, and cultural link between communities, the scenic railroad is not just a trip—it’s a powerful way to connect with the legacy of those who lived and worked in the forests and railroads surrounding Mt. Rainier.

Scenic Train Rides – A Fall Must-Do!

For those craving a quintessential fall outing, the scenic trains run every weekend. This 12-mile, 1-hour-and-15-minute round trip between Elbe and Mineral is the perfect way to see Washington’s autumn colors in all their glory. Whether you’re snuggled up in the historic Pullman coaches or feeling the crisp air in the open car, you’ll enjoy stunning forest views as the steam engine pulls you along.

Pricing:

Adults: $34

Youth (6-18): $15

Kids under 6: Free!

Departure times are at 11:00 AM, 1:15 PM, 3:30 PM, and 5:30 PM on Saturdays and Sundays.

Special Event Trains: Halloween, Wine, and More!

If you’re looking to amp up your fall fun, why not try one of the themed event trains? The Family Halloween Train is a spooky delight, offering trick-or-treating, a hayride, and a pumpkin patch at the Mineral Museum.

For adults seeking a refined evening out, there’s no better choice than the Wine, Beer, or Whiskey Tasting Trains. These 2.5-hour events offer local tastings paired with live music. Enjoy the relaxing ride, complete with curated drinks, snacks, and even specialty cocktails on the Whiskey Train.

Event Train Pricing:

Family Halloween Train: Adults $38, Youth $19, Under 2 FREE

Wine Train: Adults $65 (21+)

Beer Train: Adults $52 (21+)

Whiskey Train: Adults $95 (21+)

All Aboard to Explore!

With a mission to promote sustainable tourism, WFIM ensures that these rides don’t just entertain—they give back to the local communities and preserve the cultural heritage of the region. Whether it’s a relaxing scenic tour or an exciting themed ride, the Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad offers something for everyone, young and old alike.

This fall, don’t miss the chance to rediscover a local treasure that has captivated generations. To learn more and book your tickets, visit the Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad website and get ready to embark on a journey through history and nature, all while supporting a nonprofit dedicated to preserving Washington’s rich legacy.