Sheep Industry Opens Registration to National Convention

Registration is now open for the 2024 American Sheep Industry Association Annual Convention at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel and early bird rates apply through Dec. 8. All online registrations must be completed by Dec. 18. After that date, registration will only be available onsite in Denver.

CLICK HERE for information and to register to attend the convention.

The ASI Annual Convention is the one time each year when all facets of the American sheep industry come together to discuss topics that are timely and important to sheep and wool producers, as well as those working in the meat, wool and sheepskin sides of the industry.

"As always, we're putting together an exciting program of events at a first-class venue," said ASI Executive Director Peter Orwick. "We encourage anyone with an interest in the industry to register and attend as we work through the business of our association, educate leaders on important topics ranging from marketing and government policy to sheep health and genetics, and network from the farm and ranch to the traders and processors."

Orwick is planning a panel discussion on the Farm Bill for the opening session on Jan. 11 and expects to draw Congressional leaders and staff for a timely discussion on passage or implementation of this critical legislation for agriculture.

Four tours will be offered during the convention as attendees will be able to choose between two traditional industry tours:

One industry tour will include stops at the Superior Farms lamb processing plant in Denver and Harper Feeders in Eaton, Colo., with a bit of a twist. This is your opportunity to gear-up and walk through Superior Farms' plant to see everything from processing to fabrication. Attendees will then travel to Harper Feeders to learn about how lambs are managed at this third generation 65,000 head capacity feedlot. Attendees will have the opportunity to see first-hand implementation of the Secure Sheep and Wool Supply Plan at each location. Attendees will hear about the lessons learned in preparing these operations for an FMD outbreak and the steps taken to minimize the effects on their business and the sheep industry.

The other industry tour will include stops at Colorado Lamb Processors' lamb processing plant and Rule Feeders in Brush, Colo. This is your opportunity to gear-up and walk through Colorado's newest lamb processing facility. Following the plant tour, attendees will visit nearby Rule Feeders.

The Seed & Smith Grow Tour offers a 40-minute guided grow tour of a state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation facility. During your tour, you will have the opportunity to look behind the curtain at how cannabis is grown, harvested, extracted, processed and packaged. This engaging, all-inclusive tour shows you the cannabis process from beginning to end. The tour will take you through four stops: the Vegetation Room, the Bloom Room, the Packaging Pit Stop and the MIP. At the conclusion of the tour, guests will find themselves in the Marketplace where they can get advice from expert cannabis associates on different items.

The Golden Historic Tour heads west from Denver to the foothills and offers a visit to Red Rocks Amphitheatre, which is a naturally formed, world-renowned outdoor venue famous for its star-studded concert roster, natural acoustics, and incomparable ambiance as well as its awe-inspiring hiking and biking trails. You will learn about the history of the amphitheatre, the unique geology and look out at stunning views. Next, you’ll enjoy a scenic drive to Lookout Mountain. Your tour guide will share stories of the outrageous lives of the gun-slinging Buffalo Bill Cody and Annie Oakley and visit Buffalo Bill’s gravesite overlooking Golden and the Front Range. Finally, the tour will head down the hill to Golden, the “almost Capital” of Colorado. The city of Golden was established at the foot of Lookout Mountain in 1859 as prospectors searched for gold in the Colorado hills. This quaint town is the home of the Colorado School of Mines, Miller-Coors Brewery, and historic buildings.

Convention attendees are encouraged to register for tours early as participation is limited and spots will fill up quickly. The National Western Stock Show & Rodeo will also be going on during ASI’s time in the city.

Meetings of ASI’s councils and committees are open to all convention attendees. And once again in 2024, the Genetic Stakeholders Committee is joining with the National Sheep Improvement Program and Sheep Genetics USA to host a genetics forum that promises to be educational regardless of your role in the industry. A tentative schedule of events is available on the registration website.

Meeting alongside ASI at the convention are the American Lamb Board, American Goat Federation, ASI Women, American Shearers Council, Food and Fiber Risk Managers, Make It With Wool, National Lamb Feeders Association, National Livestock Producers Association, National Sheep Improvement Program, National Sheep Industry Improvement Center, Sheep Genetics USA, Sheep Heritage Foundation, Sheep Venture Company and Western Range Association.

Source: American Sheep Industry Association