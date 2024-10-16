Oregon Taxpayers Can Move On-line

Starting in 2025, Oregon taxpayers will be able to electronically file their state and federal returns for free. Both the IRS and Oregon Department of Revenue tested their own “Direct File” programs this past year, but they weren’t connected, but that changes in January. The state’s Robin Maxey said it’s a game-changer for people who do their own taxes.

“The IRS estimates that 30 million US taxpayers will be able to use the IRS direct file in 2025, and that includes 640,000 Oregon taxpayers who will be able to e-file both their federal and state returns for free.”

Maxey added no special software is needed for the new process.

“You go on to the IRS website and it asks you questions, and you fill in the information. Then, when you go on to the Oregon website, you import your federal tax information and it asks you a few more questions to complete your Oregon return.”

Maxey acknowledges not all returns will qualify. For a list of eligibility requirements visit the Oregon Department of Revenue’s Website.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com