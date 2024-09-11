Oregon Looking At Software To Help With Evacuations

Wildfires have forced evacuations across Oregon this summer. And now, the state is making new software available that alerts residents to changes in evacuation levels. Ed Flick, director of the Oregon Office of Resilience and Emergency Management, says the software makes it easy to develop an evacuation map.

"The Genasys EVAC software system allows counties to pinpoint hazards and really quickly develop plans to support evacuations and get timely notifications out to the public."

The software is being made available to all 36 counties and nine Tribes. It was initially used by Deschutes and Jackson counties, and they're helping others implement the program.

"One of the most important things a government can do is to help people get out of the way of wildfire responsibly, and I'm just so proud of the work that emergency managers have done in Oregon this summer."

Flick says the software represents a significant step forward in making sure Oregon is ready for emergencies and can respond quickly and effectively.

