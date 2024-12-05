Oregon’s Rail History: ORHF Acquires Oregon Pacific Railroad

In a move that would add to the rich rail history of Oregon, the Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation announced the acquisition of Oregon Pacific Railroad. This acquisition would further expand the mission of ORHF in preserving and celebrating the railroad heritage of Oregon with more public involvement and historic preservation.

A Historic Acquisition

The OPR is of historic interest as it retains the last five miles of Portland's formerly extensive rail network; the line was originally laid down in 1904 by the Oregon Water Power and Railroad Company. The stretch of track, which stretched to the towns of Oregon City, Gladstone, and Estacada, represents a critical link in Oregon's rail heritage. Richard "Dick" Samuels had a leading role in reviving the OPR in the 1990s, running popular rail excursions such as the "Samtrak" route.

Train Ride Getty Canva loading... Train Ride

Expanding Rail Experiences

With this acquisition, ORHF intends to expand its rail offerings with more frequent and varied rail excursions for the community. These excursions will provide a deeper connection to Oregon's rail history, with new volunteer opportunities available in areas like track maintenance and rail yard support. The goal is to keep the railroad active, well-maintained, and accessible to the public.

About the Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation

The Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation is a nonprofit entity dedicated to preserving Oregon's railroad history. ORHF provides the Oregon Rail Heritage Center, located in Portland, as home to historic locomotives, community events, and even train rides. This acquisition is a key expansion in public access to Oregon's historic rail experiences and brings larger opportunities for volunteers.