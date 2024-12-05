Enter to Win Tickets to See Alison Krauss at Wine Country Amphitheater

Wine Country Amphitheater is excited to announce one of many shows coming to the Walla Walla venue in 2025.

Alison Krauss & Union Station Featuring Jerry Douglas with Willie Watson will perform on July 22, 2025, starting at 7:30 p.m. The bluegrass singer, fiddler, and producer will fill the night air with her biggest songs. She's been nominated for a Grammy 42 times and has won 27, ranking her just below Beyonce' and Quincy Jones.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 6th, with presales available from Wednesday, December 4th at 10 AM through Thursday, December 5th at 10 PM. Fans can sign up for presale access and purchase tickets here: www.AlisonKrauss.com

