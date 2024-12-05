The Sweet Truth: Dark Chocolate’s Role In Lowering Diabetes

New research is casting light on potential health benefits from dark chocolate and lowering the risk of Type 2 diabetes. It shows that one ounce of dark chocolate per day may lower the risk by 21%. At the same time, this could not be replicated in people consuming milk chocolate, containing more sugar and less cocoa.

The Secret

The secret behind dark chocolate's health benefits is its content of cocoa. Cocoa contains two compounds, polyphenols and flavanols, associated with improved blood pressure, heart health, and sensitivity to insulin. These compounds could be playing a role in reducing the risk of diabetes through improving insulin sensitivity.

C ardiovascular

Aside from preventing diabetes, dark chocolate improves cardiovascular health and reduces the risk of stroke and heart disease. It does this through compounds that promote dilation of blood vessels and reduce blood pressure.

M oderation

But all in moderation, of course. Benefits of dark chocolate are even more accentuated if taken in moderation—only about an ounce a day. If excessively eaten, it may cancel the potential benefits. And here comes an interesting point generally people who reported to eat dark chocolate on a routine basis had overall healthier habits, too, which can play into their reduced risk for diabetes. More recent studies have narrowed their focus to specific cocoa compounds, such as epicatechins, with antioxidant properties that are beneficial for conditions like obesity and Type 2 diabetes.