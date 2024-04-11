Deadline Approaching For Oregon’s Bounty Farm Stand Guide

Ag producers in Oregon have until April 14, 2024 to submit or update their information for Oregon Farm Bureau's guide to farm stands, "Oregon's Bounty."

All voting and supporting Oregon Farm Bureau members can have their farm stands, on-farm events, CSAs, u-picks, and other public ag opportunities promoted in the guide for free.

The guide is printed yearly and mailed out in April to over 70,000 state residents. It will also soon be available on the web, making it available for anyone to search public ag ventures in their region.

Producers can update or add their information through an online form. Last year's guide is also available as a PDF for review.