Northwest Shellfish Growers Disaster Assistance Available

Shellfish growers who suffer losses from a qualifying natural disaster event may be eligible for assistance through the Farm Service Agency’s (FSA) Emergency Livestock Assistance Program (ELAP) and the Non-Insured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP). To be eligible for ELAP and NAP for the 2024 crop year, both programs require applicants to file an acreage report with FSA by Sept. 30, 2023.

An acreage report documents the type of shellfish grown, the surface acres of water where the crop is grown, and the intended use of the shellfish once they are harvested. To file an acreage report, producers need to provide FSA with the following information:

Crop type or variety such as mollusk, oyster;

Intended use of the crop such as fresh or processed;

Surface acres of water where the crop is being grown;

Map with approximate boundaries for the crop;

Seeding dates, if applicable;

Producer shares; and

Other information as required.

For more information on ELAP, NAP, and acreage reporting, please visit farmers.gov or contact your local county FSA office.

Source: NOAA Fisheries West Coast Region