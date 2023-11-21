Mild Fall Weather Encourages Fieldwork And Cattle Grazing In PNW

The USDA has released its weekly crop progress and condition report for the Pacific Northwest. This week's report covers November 13 through November 19, 2023.

Oregon Sees Mild Temperatures and Scattered Showers

Oregon had 5.3 suitable fieldwork days during the past week, a slight decrease from last week (5.5). The state experienced scattered showers and overall balmy weather, which was helpful for planting, germination, and emergence in fall fields in Polk County. North Central Oregon was also seeing good crop growth due to the rain.

Get our free mobile app

Columbia, Multnomah, and Washington Counties focused on weeding crop fields and slug management. Fieldwork in Clatsop and Tillamook Counties focused primarily on manure applications, and Umatilla County focused on spraying and other field work.

Livestock have been able to continue grazing with less supplemental feed. Cutworms and wireworms were identified during grass seed production.

Yakima County Returns to the Fields in Washington

Washington's fieldwork days increased from 3.6 to 4.7 this week. Central Washington and Southeast Washington were warmer than usual, while Western Washington was cooler than usual and Northeast Washington remained in seasonal weather patterns. This brought a ground freeze in Northeast Washington, ending fall fieldwork.

Cattle remained grazing with some supplemental feed. Farmers returned to the fields in Yakima County, planting acreage that normally is planted in spring.

Idaho Experiences Wet, Windy Conditions

Idaho's suitable fieldwork days increased to 3.8 days this week, up from last week's 2.9 days. Overall, the state experienced above average temperatures, with dry and warm temperatures in Fremont, Madison, and Teton Counties. However, cold temperatures and snow were reported in Bannock, Bingham, and Butte Counties.

Rain hit early in the week for Jerome and Twin Falls Counties, where fall tillage took up fieldwork time. Meanwhile Elmore and Owyhee had late week moisture, followed by strong winds that dried out fields.

Read the full report here.

Top 10 Most Popular Cattle Breeds In Montana & The US We mostly refer to them as just "cows", but there are many different types of those. Here are 10 of the most popular breeds that you can see across Big Sky Country. Gallery Credit: JD Knight