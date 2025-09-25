Addressing Mental Health In Rural America

Rural mental health, a subject that has gained more attention and less stigma over recent years.

“There is a lot to be encouraged about," noted Terri Moore with the American Farm Bureau Federation. "Our overarching goal is to break the stigma that has long existed around mental wellness. We really have devoted a lot of time and energy and resources to building up a program to ensure that every single farmer and rancher out there knows that there's help available to them.”

Moore said several Ag stakeholders, including the Farm Bureau, have collaborated to increase and improve resources for rural mental health awareness.

“There are a number of organizations that do national polling to kind of monitor those attitudes, and are people more receptive to it? And so we're seeing a positive trend in that regard. Unfortunately, we know the reality is we still face a high level of suicide in rural communities in rural America. And so that's why we're not going to let up on this.”

Learn more about what’s being done to change the stigma regarding mental health in rural America, by visiting the Farm Bureau's Website.

And don’t forget, if you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

