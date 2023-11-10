Limited Artisan Gift Boxes From Idaho Preferred Now Available
The Idaho State Department of Agriculture is helping local shoppers, farmers, ranchers, and food crafters alike with its annual gift box program.
Idaho Preferred: Ag-Artisan Holiday Gift Boxes Available Now
2023 makes the fifth year that the ISDA, through its "Idaho Preferred" program, has released special Holiday Gift Boxes for consumers to buy. The boxes feature specially picked products that all come from Idaho, helping support and promote local producers. This year offers two different gift box collections, featuring contributions from over 25 Idaho businesses.
This gift is more than a box of great tasting products, it’s become a beloved tradition for Idahoans to share a bit on Idaho nostalgia for the holidays and an most importantly, it supports some of our local agricultural producers.
Erica White, Idaho Preferred Program Manager (press release statement)
Gifts at a Premium: Boxes Cost $59.99 But Offer $85 Retail Value
Both boxes are priced at $59.99 plus tax and shipping. These products are priced at a not-for-profit rate, and supplies are limited.
The gift boxes will be shipped in mid-December so that they can arrive in time for holiday celebrations.
Holiday Gift Box 1 Contains:
- Apis – Cuticle Salve
- American Table Food – Classic Rolled Hotcake Crepe Mix
- Collings Family Farm – Goat Milk Lip Balm
- Free Spirits Beverage Company, LLC – Cardamom Rose Cocktail Rimming Sugar
- Hot Eric Honey – Cacao Turmeric Honey
- Nature’s Indulgence – Granola
- Rich’s Chicks – Freeze Dried Egg Puff Pet Treats
- Seeds Roots and Shoots – French Canadian Split Pea Soup (Grown in Idaho!)
- Thomas Cattle Company – Original Flavor Beef Jerky
- Wagner Idaho Foods – Wagner’s Idaho Mustard
- Weiser Classic Candy – Holiday Truffles
- 1,000 Springs Mill – Organic Popping Corn
Holiday Gift Box 2 Contains:
- American Ostrich Farms – Handcrafted Ostrich Oil Soap
- Back Forty Farms – Freeze Dried Eggs
- Cherry Hill Farms – Chocolate Covered Dried Cherries
- Harvest Ridge Organics – Organic Rolled Oats
- Homemade by Dorothy – Huckleberry Pepper Jelly
- Kauffman Farms – Barley Soup
- Macy’s Apples & Hives – Beeswax Lip Balm
- Naughty Fruit – Dried Spiced Apples
- Northern Latitude Foods – Idaho Wild Rice
- Oma & Popie’s LLC – Spicy Fry Sauce
- Red Chair Lavender – Pleasant Dreams Lavender Mist
To learn more, or to purchase your gift box, visit Idaho Preferred.
