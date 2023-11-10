The Idaho State Department of Agriculture is helping local shoppers, farmers, ranchers, and food crafters alike with its annual gift box program.

Idaho Preferred: Ag-Artisan Holiday Gift Boxes Available Now

2023 makes the fifth year that the ISDA, through its "Idaho Preferred" program, has released special Holiday Gift Boxes for consumers to buy. The boxes feature specially picked products that all come from Idaho, helping support and promote local producers. This year offers two different gift box collections, featuring contributions from over 25 Idaho businesses.

This gift is more than a box of great tasting products, it’s become a beloved tradition for Idahoans to share a bit on Idaho nostalgia for the holidays and an most importantly, it supports some of our local agricultural producers.

Erica White, Idaho Preferred Program Manager (press release statement)

Get our free mobile app

Gifts at a Premium: Boxes Cost $59.99 But Offer $85 Retail Value

Both boxes are priced at $59.99 plus tax and shipping. These products are priced at a not-for-profit rate, and supplies are limited.

The gift boxes will be shipped in mid-December so that they can arrive in time for holiday celebrations.

Idaho Preferred / ISDA Idaho Preferred / ISDA loading...

Holiday Gift Box 1 Contains:

Idaho Preferred / ISDA Idaho Preferred / ISDA loading...

Holiday Gift Box 2 Contains:

To learn more, or to purchase your gift box, visit Idaho Preferred.

Build The Ultimate Idaho Gift Basket With These 5 Things Gallery Credit: Angie Morales