Japanese Beetle Update: WSDA Continues Follow Up For Pasco Eradication Efforts

More residents in Pasco, in particular, are needed to turn in treatment consent forms, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture. Camilo Acosta of the State Department of Ag says it's important for the entire community to get on board to eradicate the Japanese beetle, adding "We only caught five beetles down there in Pasco, and so Pasco presents us with a pretty cool opportunity to eradicate a smaller population."

The treatments are free, but property owners must give permission first. Acosta points out that the treatment lays down the groundwork for eradication efforts.

We're still going to see adult Japanese beetles this season because the treatment that we're putting down is meant to kill the larvae that are going to hatch in late summer or early fall.

The Japanese beetle poses a huge risk to commercial crops like hops and grapes, but also to backyard gardens.

