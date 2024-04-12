The Idaho Cattle Association (ICA) has opened registration for its annual mid-year meeting, the Summer Round-Up.

This year's Summer Round-Up will be held on June 24 and June 25, 2024, in Lewiston.

The event brings together industry experts from the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, Idaho Beef Council, Idaho State Department of Agriculture, and more. The Summer Round-Up also includes an annual Range Tour and Golf Tournament.

Discounted hotel rates are available at Hell's Canyon Grand Hotel.

The ICA Summer Roundup registration deadline is Monday, June 10. On-site registration will be available at an increased rate.

For full details, and to register, visit the Idaho Cattle Association.