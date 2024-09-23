Organization trying to educate Oregonians about Invasive Species may be eligible for grants. The Oregon Invasive Species Council Invasive Species Education and Outreach Grants are open. In 2024-2024, $150,000 in funds will be available for grants.

Invasive species threaten Oregon’s economy, ecosystems, working landscapes, infrastructure, and natural heritage. If unchecked, invasive species can imperil public health, fish and game populations, and outdoor recreation and transform ecosystems, resulting in widespread and long-lasting economic and environmental damage. Meaningful outreach and education are crucial to engaging and activating a wide network of people to protect Oregon from invasive species.

“We want to encourage a variety of applicants,” said Sam Chan, aquatic invasive species expert with Oregon Sea Grant and current chair of the Oregon Invasive Species Council. “The Council is interested in collaborative projects that demonstrate large-scale impacts as well as smaller, meaningful opportunities to engage diverse communities.”

The OISC is hoping to solicit a broad array of applications that serve to inform and engage the public and/or specific audiences on invasive species, their impacts, pathways of introduction, prevention, and management relevant to protecting our clean water, working landscapes, food, wildlife, and the unique beauty of our state for future generations.

Project budgets must be at least $5,000 or higher. Projects over $20,000 must show a collaborative, larger-scale watershed, community, or statewide education or outreach impact. Project scalability is desirable. Funding requests must align with the projects’ scale and reach.

Grants will be awarded based on the availability of funds. Who is eligible to apply? A grant applicant must be an eligible legal entity—a local or tribal government, non-profit organization, educational institution, or individual (an individual is not eligible for indirect or administrative costs). Eligible Legal Entities must have a FEIN number. A state or federal agency may apply for funding only as a co-applicant with an eligible entity.

Project goals should relate to understanding the impacts, spread, prevention, detection, or management of invasive species issues in Oregon and be relevant to protecting our clean water, working landscapes, wildlife, and the unique beauty of our state for future generations.

Grant applications are due October 15th. Learn more or apply by visiting the OISC Website. The OISC will determine priorities and awards, while the Oregon Department of Agriculture oversees the fiscal administration of the OISC Education Outreach Grant Program.

