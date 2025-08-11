A tragic rollover accident in the early morning hours took the life of a Kennewick man over the weekend. The accident happened east of Ellensburg, near milepost 131, approaching the Vantage Bridge on Interstate 90.

Google Maps/Canva Google Maps/Canva loading...

It was just before 5 o'clock Saturday morning when Donald S Scott lost control of his 2004 blue Jeep Cherokee. The report from Washington State Patrol said Scott was preparing to cross the Columbia River over the Vantage Bridge as the accident happened.

Get our free mobile app

The 62 year-old Scott veered off the roadway and hit a dirt embankment causing the SUV to roll over. It came to rest about 60 feet away from the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WSP Believes This May Have Played A Part In The Tragedy

Washington State Patrol has begun an investigation into the cause, but they believe drugs and/or alcohol may have played a role. They also revealed Scott was not wearing a seatbelt, which may have also contributed to his death. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.