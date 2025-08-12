(The Center Square) – Washington Attorney General Nick Brown is suing the Trump administration over more than $9 million in withheld National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration funding dedicated to mitigating climate change.

On May 5, NOAA terminated two federal funding awards for two programs supporting climate resilience in Washington: the Washington State Department of Ecology’s “Advancing an Equitable Framework for Coastal Resilience in Washington State” project and the Washington State Board of Community and Technical Colleges’ “Tribal Stewards” program.

Brown’s complaint – filed on Friday – claims the U.S. Department of Commerce and NOAA violated the Administrative Procedure Act by taking arbitrary action to terminate the funding.

Since Donald Trump’s presidency began in January, his administration has focused on terminating programs deemed unnecessary and reducing federal spending altogether.

The State Board for Community and Technical Colleges Tribal Stewards Program aims to cultivate future tribal leaders and co-stewards adept in integrative natural resources management and climate resilience. The program includes a network of Washington colleges, tribes, and employers to educate 2,130 post-secondary students in wildlife biology, environmental science, and other degrees with a focus on climate resilience.

The program is missing out on millions in grant funding with NOAA’s decision to withhold grant dollars. Last year, NOAA awarded SBCTC $9.26 million for the program. According to Brown’s office, 11 employers had already committed to hiring Tribal Stewards graduates.

SBCTC Executive Director Nate Humphrey said NOAA’s decision to withhold funding for the Tribal Stewards Program impacts future prospects for well-paying climate resilience jobs.

“Without this funding, Washington’s colleges and tribes will not be able to keep workers up to date with industry trends, putting our state at risk of falling behind in these important specialties,” Humphrey said in a statement.

The second project affected by the funding withhold is the Washington Department of Ecology’s “Advancing an Equitable Framework for Coastal Resilience” project. The goal of this project is to reduce environmental and health disparities by supporting local efforts to address coastal hazards.

The project was awarded $250,000 by NOAA in 2023. However, NOAA is withholding approximately $114,000, bringing the project to a halt. Brown’s office is concerned that leaves Washington’s coastal communities vulnerable to flooding, erosion and other hazards.

Amid the halted funding, the Washington Attorney General’s Office’s complaint mentions NOAA’s most recent annual national climate report, which reports that 2024 was the warmest year since the start of global records in 1850 with an average temperature at 2.32 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th century average.

NOAA did not respond to The Center Square’s request for comment.