Forestry Experts at Forest Owners Winter School in Spokane
Washington State University (Spokane County Extension) will be hosting the Forest Owners Winter School on Saturday, February 24.
What the event includes
Over 20 topics will be presented during the school day, with participants able to attend up to six 50-minute presentations. Experts in forest management, wildlife, soil, insects, diseases, and more will be available to share their knowledge.
There will also be a resource area with equipment exhibitors, vendors, private and public agency foresters, contractors, and biologists who can offer their knowledge and services.
Forest Owners Winter School topics include:
- Attracting Songbirds
- Burning Forest Debris and Logging Slash, Rules and Hints
- Chainsaw Safety and Maintenance
- Common Noxious Weeds and Their Control
- Forest Habitat Enhancements
- Forest Health (Diseases, Insects)
- Forest Soils
- Forest Wildlife and Their Habitat
- Forestland Safety and Security
- Forestry Taxes
- Introduction to Silviculture
- Is a Portable Sawmill for You?
- Landowner Assistance Programs
- Managing for Big Game
- Regulatory issues & assistance
- Fire Preventing and Management
- Realities of Selling Timber
How to attend the Forest Owners Winter School
This educational event will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2024, with gates open at 8am and presentations beginning at 9am.
It will be located at the Community Colleges of Spokane, Spokane Campus, at N. 1810 Greene Street, Environmental Sciences Building #8.
Advance registration received by February 20 is $30 per person and $40 per family. Registration after February 20 and the door is $40 per person and $50 per family. Lunches will be available for an additional $10 each, and must be pre-purchased by February 20.
Additional information and registration is available at WSU's Forestry website, or by contacting WSU Extension at 509-667-6540.
