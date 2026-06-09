The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is imposing wildfire-related restrictions on its lands east of the Cascades, starting Monday, June 15th.

“With this winter’s low snowpack and a statewide drought already declared, we’re hoping for the best but planning for the worst for this year’s wildfire season,” said Kevin Connally, WDFW’s Lands Division manager. “By enacting these restrictions two weeks earlier than in previous years, we’re hoping to reduce the likelihood of early-season wildfires, protecting local communities and sensitive fish and wildlife habitats.”

Starting June 15, the following will be restricted on eastern Washington WDFW-managed lands:

Fires or campfires, including those in fire rings. Personal camp stoves and lanterns fueled by propane, liquid petroleum, or liquid petroleum gas are allowed.

Discharging firearms for target shooting or other purposes, aside from lawful hunting, unless otherwise posted. Target shooting is permitted daily from sunrise to 10 a.m. through Aug. 15 only at two Department shooting ranges: Methow Shooting Range, Methow Wildlife Area Unit Lake Lenore Shooting Range, Columbia Basin Wildlife Area



From Aug. 16 through Sept 15, restrictions prohibit discharging firearms for target shooting on all WDFW-managed lands (including the previously mentioned target-shooting ranges) in Eastern Washington, unless otherwise posted.

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle. Do not throw lit cigarettes out your window.

Welding and operating chainsaws , including the use of an acetylene torch or other open flame.

Operating a motor vehicle away from developed roads. Parking is permitted within designated parking areas, including developed campgrounds and trailheads; and in areas without vegetation that are within 10 feet of roadways.

WDFW noted all restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.

Fireworks are prohibited year-round on all WDFW-managed lands around the state. Throwing a lit cigarette or any other burning material from a motor vehicle on a state highway is also prohibited year-round.

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