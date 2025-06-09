WSDA Opens Farm To School Purchasing Grant

The Washington State Department of Agriculture's Farm to School Purchasing Grant Application is open for the 2025–2027 biennium.

WSDA said the grant provides funds for schools and early learning services to source and prepare high quality, nutritious, culturally relevant foods for their meal programs. The program emphasizes procurement from small and direct marketing farms and food businesses. The reimbursement-style grant is available to school districts, childcare centers and organizations that operate a USDA Child Nutrition Program. It is also available to schools and early learning centers operated by federally recognized tribes that do not participate in a USDA child nutrition program.

Grant awards may range from $1,000 to $300,000. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Pacific on July 3rd, 2025. Click Here to learn more about the Farm to School program, or to apply for the grant funding.

WSDA: Program Benefits Schools, Farm Economy

The Department of Ag said purchasing Grants represent direct investment in Washington’s local food and farm economy while making it possible for more schools to purchase local foods as part of a high quality, nutritious, scratch made meals for students.

Since 2008, WSDA’s Farm to School Program has worked with schools, farms and supporters to increase procurement of local food. The Farm to School Program’s Purchasing Grants help achieve this goal by addressing the budget barrier that many schools face to sourcing Washington-grown food from small and direct marketing farms.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com