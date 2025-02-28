Ecology: 2025 Could Be Another Dry Year

As of February 13th, the Washington Department of Ecology said it was too early to tell if enough snowpack had accumulated to lift the 2024 drought declaration. Experts are concerned that at this point, it will take more snow than Washington will likely see before the spring to offset the dry conditions the state experienced last year.

Caroline Mellor, drought lead with Ecology says Central Puget Sound, covering the greater Seattle area, as well as the Yakima Basin are the biggest points of concern. And for Yakima, it’s not just the lack of snowpack that’s worrisome.

“The Bureau of Reclamation has a really important system of reservoirs that provide irrigation water to many irrigators in the Yakima basins," she noted. "And this is where for Yakima, it's important to look at not just the numbers from this year. But after having droughts in 2023 and 2024, then Yakima is potentially coming into a third year of drought in a row.”

She noted as of Wednesday, February 26th, those reservoirs in the Yakima Basin are at only 33% of average. Her message to the Washington farming community, especially those that receive water from the north or central Cascades should start planning now for a potentially dry year.

“There's still questions at this point in time of what the magnitude of impacts will be this year. We do not expect things to be as bad as 2015, that historical drought year. We are definitely expecting some impacts and watching closely and what that may be for folks.”

Mellor added if conditions indicate, then Ecology will consider having an extended drought declaration declared for impacted areas. She said if that happens, it will make relief available in terms of water transfer applications being expedited, as well as grant relief funding.

Not only is the Washington snowpack slightly below average, Ecology said temperatures have been above normal, tying for the 18th warmest October through January period on record.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com