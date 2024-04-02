ALERT: ADM Animal Nutrition Recall Affecting Oregon Distributors

A new recall alert has been issued by ADM Animal Nutrition affecting several brands and types of livestock and poultry feed.

As declared: Specific lots may contain elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, sodium and/or chloride and may harm chickens, swine, beef cattle and equine.

Two products were specifically available through retailers in the Pacific Northwest. These were:

Pen Pals Chicken Starter-Grower 50-lb bags and Pen Pals® Chicken Starter-Grower 25-lb case; Lot 506942QN.

These products may contain elevated levels of magnesium, which can cause bone deformities, slow growth rate, watery feces and can be fatal to chickens. These products were distributed between Feb. 28, 2024 and March 14, 2024, and could have been purchased through distributors in Missouri, Ohio, South Carolina, Iowa, California and Oregon.

ShowTec Hi Fat 18 BMD 50-lb. bags; Lot 505791QN.

This product may contain increased levels of magnesium and calcium, which could cause reduced feed intake and feed conversion. This product was distributed between Jan. 26, 2024, and Feb. 7, 2024, and could have been purchased through distributors in Iowa, Oregon and California.

All producers are encouraged to check their supplies to remove any recalled feed as soon as possible.

The entire list of affected products includes:

Pen Pals® Chicken Starter-Grower 25-lb bag (Product No 70009ACF46)

Pen Pals Chicken Starter-Grower 50-lb bag (Product No. 70009AAA44)

Pen Pals Chicken Starter-Grower 25-lb case (Product No. 70009AAABE)

MoorMan’s ShowTec Sale Burst w/DF DEN 50-lb. bag (Product No 21256CVWE4)

MoorMan's Show-Tec Burst Starter with DFCTC/DEN 50-lb. bag (Product No: 24320AYWE4)

ShowTec BB 18 BMD 50-lb. bag (Product No. 18241AGNE4)

ShowTec 14.5/6 BMD 50-lb. bag (Product No. 14560AGN)

AMPT-A CTC/IGR 50-lb. bag (Product No. 54229XNK)

ShowTec Hi Fat 18 BMD 50-lb. bag (Product No. 18007AGN)

Seniorglo 50-lb. bag (Product No. 10130AB)

MotivAte 12-15 DEN 50-lb. bag (Product No. 12286CVW)

