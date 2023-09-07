If you ask Google:

“What is Wenatchee known for?” - it gives you:

Wenatchee is referred to as the "Apple Capital of the World" due to the valley's many orchards. The city is also sometimes referred to as the "Buckle of the Power Belt of the Great Northwest". The "Power Belt of the Great Northwest" is a metaphor for the series of hydroelectric dams on the Columbia River.

Here are the five things - I believe Wenatchee is known for.

Apples

Wenatchee is the Apple Capital of the World? Right? Well before I moved here in 2007, I knew of this place. The apples are World famous. Like a lot of us - I grew up loving Red Delicious apples. My tastes have changed - but those big juicy red apples and colorful apple boxes helped put this place on the map!

What’s your favorite Wenatchee apple?

The Apple Blossom Festival

Since 1920 - Each and every Spring (with an exception for 2020) Apple Blossom has been the biggest event on our calendar.

The Festival traditionally starts - the Thursday before that last Saturday in April and winding up the following Sunday - after the last Saturday in May.

The key ingredients that make Wenatchee's Apple Blossom memorable:

Royalty - Current format: One Queen and two princesses - who are selected from the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts. The prospective royalty must be in their senior year. Each of the three winning ladies wins college scholarships.

The Youth Parade - Held on the last Saturday in April and...

The Grand Parade is held on the first Saturday in May.

The Food Fair - Vendors from all over the Pacific Northwest come to Wenatchee’s Memorial Park and provide amazing food/drink and desserts for the thousands of Apple Blossom patrons. Great live music adds to the Food Fair atmosphere.

The Wenatchee Wild

The Wild play Junior Hockey (for players aged 16-20.) The upcoming 2023-24 season marks Wenatchee's entry into the Western Hockey League. One of the premiere TOP junior leagues in North America.

A few years ago (in 2018) a little ol’ team from Wenatchee ALMOST went and stole one of the biggest Junior Hockey tournaments in North America: The Royal Bank Cup - now known as the Centennial Cup.

Since 2008, We've had the joy of rooting for a very special hockey program. It's a privilege to make noise and support the Wild - every Winter at the Town Toyota Center.

The Miles and Miles of Singletrack

We are blessed to have miles and miles of mind-blowing scenic trails to hike, run, and mountain bike on. Saddlerock, Squilchuck State Park and Stairway to Heaven (at the top of Number Two Canyon) are some of the many examples of world-class places to enjoy an afternoon hike!

Great Radio to Listen to

Over the past several years, Wenatchee radio stations have offered more and more ways to hear music, get information, and have fun.

You can now hear the radio on:

* Your smart speaker

* The station's app for any device you own

* And the way we've done it for decades - on your normal car (or home) radio.

We love that you listen to our radio stations: Newsradio 560 KPQ, The Quake 102.1, KW3, Kissin' 977, 995 The Bridge, Talk 1067, and Sportsradio 1340 The Hawk

Local radio stations have come and gone,

But a big reason why Townsquare Media radio stations are still here and have success is because of you. When you listen and check out the content on the app - you support us!

Thank you.

It is an honor to serve you - the Wenatchee community!

