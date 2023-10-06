A Washington University Named Top 10 in the World

A Washington University Named Top 10 in the World

UW's Suzzallo Library CREDIT: Hitoe Hattori (via Facebook)

A Washington University Named Top 10 in the World

 

US News and World Report – published the Best Global Universities in 2023

Under what metric? - Best research universities in the world

The US News and World Report’s list of Best Global Universities rankings focus specifically on schools’ academic research and overall reputation.

NOTE: This was not on their separate undergraduate or graduate programs, the rankings can help those applicants accurately compare institutions from around the world. This list helps the worlds top universities to attract international talent.

The University of Washington came in at #6 - ranking higher than Cambridge, Yale and Princeton.

'The University of Washington, In Seattle, is home to a renowned medical center and top-ranked programs in medicine, engineering, nursing, law, business and social work.' - The Princeton Review

 

The World's TOP 25 Research Universities

RankNameEnrollmentScoreLocation
#1Harvard University21,900100United States|Cambridge (U.S.)
#2Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)11,50097.7United States|Cambridge (U.S.)
#3Stanford University16,20095.2United States|Stanford
#4University of California Berkeley41,00088.7United States|Berkeley
#5University of OxfordN/A86.8United Kingdom|Oxford
#6University of Washington Seattle47,80086.6United States|Seattle
#7Columbia University21,80086.5United States|New York City
#8University of Cambridge20,40086.1United Kingdom|Cambridge (U.K.)
#9California Institute of Technology2,30085.6United States|Pasadena
#10Johns Hopkins University17,60084.7United States|Baltimore
#11Yale University13,50084.6United States|New Haven
#12University College London36,90084.4United Kingdom|London (U.K.)
#13Imperial College London18,50084.3United Kingdom|London (U.K.)
#14University of California Los Angeles43,30084.2United States|Los Angeles
#15University of Pennsylvania21,50084United States|Philadelphia
#16Princeton UniversityN/A83.9United States|Princeton
#16University of California San FranciscoN/A83.9United States|San Francisco
#18University of Toronto77,50083.8Canada|Toronto
#19University of Michigan46,20083.4United States|Ann Arbor
#20University of California San DiegoN/A83.3United States|La Jolla
#21Cornell University24,10082.9United States|Ithaca
#22University of ChicagoN/A82.5United States|Chicago
#23Tsinghua UniversityN/A81.3China|Beijing
#24Northwestern University18,90081.2United States|Evanston
#25Duke UniversityN/A80.7United States|Durham (North Carolina, U.S.)

INFO: US News and World Report

39 Yummy Restaurants Guy Fieri Has Visited In Washington State

Here's a spotlight on all the places Guy Fieri on his show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in the Tri-Cities area.

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Filed Under: university of washington
Categories: Articles, Featured
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA