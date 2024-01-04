Highest Minimum Wage in the US: Washington. Is This Good?

"Cost of living in Washington is 16% higher than the national average." Source

That's not a very settling percentage. Let's break this down more.

"Housing is 28% higher than the national average, while utilities are 8% lower. When it comes to basic necessities such as food and clothing, groceries are around 14% higher than in the rest of the country, while clothing costs 14% higher."

How Much is Minimum Wage in Washington State for 2024?

"Washington's 2024 wage floor of $16.28 per hour."

How Does the $16.28 per hour rate compare to other states?

"The new minimum wage in Washington is higher than California's, which is $16 per hour. It also tops New York and Massachusetts, which have $15-per-hour minimum wages."

Does a higher minimum wage actually help residents?

Honestly, no. In my humble opinion, not at all. It takes way more that WA state's minimum wage to live comfortably. And while minimum wage was set up as say, a steppingstone, with higher wages comes higher prices all around to make up for those prices. Look at the stats below.

-Full-time workers earning the new minimum wage will make just under $34,000 per year.

-Meanwhile, the average apartment rent in Washington state costs more than $21,000 per year.

That's according to the Washington Center for Real Estate Research, which pegged the average statewide apartment rent at about $1,760 per month in the third quarter of 2023.

This is not the first time Washington State has held the crown for highest minimum wage, in fact, it's our second year in a row. Have you felt the impacts?

