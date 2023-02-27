One of the most popular bands in country music for more than a decade is coming to the PNW.

Zac Brown Band has been nominated for 55 prestigious music awards and has won CMAs, ACMs, CMTs, and Grammys. In September, they're coming to the Washington State Fair in Puyallup.

Zac Brown Band with Lindsay Ell in Puyallup, Washington September 13th

The Zac Brown band and guest Lindsay Ell are coming to the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, Washington, on September 13th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3rd at 10 AM. Special RADIO pre-sale from Wednesday, March 1, 10:00 AM thru Friday, March 3, 10:00 AM. Use pre-sale password: radio. To purchase tickets, go HERE.

Zac Brown Band on Tour - West Coast Dates in California and Washington

Zac Brown Band will be all over the world this year. Where will they be on the west coast? Highland, California on April 30th, Puyallup, Washington on September 13th, and Irvine, California on October 20th and 21st.

Here's a link to Zac Brown Band's official website: ZBB.

Win Zac Brown Tickets From Yakima's #1 for New Country - 92.9 The BULL

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win a pair of tickets, which includes fair admission.

Check out the Zac Brown Band with Blake Shelton in the Video Below.