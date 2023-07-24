Enjoy the Summer Thrills at Stevens Pass Bike Park!

Summer is here! Steven Pass begins an exciting new season at the Bike Park and summer operations!

The Stevens Pass Bike trails available for all ability levels:

Golden Spike (Green - flow trail)

Morooka Motion (Green - flow trail)

X (Green - single track)

Rock Crusher (Blue - flow trail)

Piranha Bird (Blue - single track)

PBR "Powered By Rudolph" (Black - flow trail)

Slingshot Wookie (Black - single track)

Berserker (Double Black - single track)

Check out this great map of the Stevens Pass Bike Park, showing the trails listed above HERE.

If you familiar with the bike park, there are two intermediate/Blue runs that aren’t quite ready to ride on yet:

Lichen It and Luvin’ need some additional work and should be open within the next week or two. -Stevens Pass

Purchase your 2023 Steven Pass Bike Park passes (click the links & purchase online)

Season Passes (purchase your Bike Park Pass so you can ride on Thursday’s Bike Park Pass Holder Appreciation Day - June 22nd)

E-bikes are allowed at the bike park but in a downhill capacity only. Uphill travel is not permitted at any time. To best fit the bike racks on the lift your tires should be under 6 inches wide. -Stevens Pass Team

Need a bike to rent? Not a problem. Click the link, Rent and Go!

Stevens Pass Summer Lift Operating Hours: Thursday-Sunday from 10 am- 6 pm

Other Summer Stevens Pass activities include:

A scenic chairlift ride

Disc golf

Hike on the Pacific Crest Trail

Taking a break from your drive on HWY 2 to grab some coffee or enjoy an ice cream at the T-Bar (open daily this summer) The T-Bar, located in the Granite Peaks Lodge, is open seven days a week from 9:30am-2:30pm, and hours will extend to 6pm during bike park operations: Thursdays-Sundays

