You’re probably just as surprised as I am. I’ve lived in both Seattle and all over the New York City Tri-State area. While Seattle might have several (or more) good pizza places, there won't be anyplace - in my mind - that can top how New York/New Jersey pizza tastes.

Is it the dough? Is it the ingredients? Is it the generations of hand-me-down- family knowledge?

Yes.

New York Style Pizza Canva loading...

So lets unpack this. How on earth did Seattle win best pizza city in America?

First, let's hear it from the study group.

"The combination of high-quality offerings, variety, and strong local interest has propelled Seattle to the forefront of America's pizza scene," - The Mandoe Media study

Seattle was found to have:

Highest overall weighted ranking among U.S. cities for pizza.

An average rating of 4.13 out of 5 for its pizzerias.

755,078 residents with access to 755 pizza establishments, offering more variety.

186 pizza-related searches per 100,000 residents, which they say indicates strong local interest.

41.7% of reviews rated as "excellent," in a nod to consistent quality standards.

Here is the TripAdvisor list of BEST places to get pizza in Seattle

3 - MOD Pizza (Downtown location: 1302 6th Ave)

2 - Serious Pie Downtown (316 Virginia St)

1 - Rocco's (2312 2nd Ave)

Another Surprise City finished ahead of New York

Our hipster-Portland friends from Oregon also finished ahead of NYC, coming in as the #3 Pizza City in America. (See the comment at the bottom of this article from Reddit.)

For those who believe Chicago’s pizza is second to none

Chicago was listed as the 9th best pizza city in America. Tina, my very proud Chicago friend, has gotta be shaking her head in complete disbelief.

Here is the Mandoe Media's TOP TEN Pizza Cities in America

Best Pizza Cities in America Mandoe Media Group loading...

10 - Pittsburgh

9 - Chicago

8 - Denver

7 - Cleveland

6 - Orlando

5 - San Diego

4 - New York City

3 - Portland, Oregon

2 - Boston

1 - Seattle

The Social Media Fallout on Reddit is close to breaking the sound-barrier

A few examples

“Have these people never visited the northeast???” - Watermelons22 on Reddit “I just spent two weeks ever between Boston and NYC and ate a ton of pizza. And their S&*%%& pizza was better than anything I can think of here.” - cows-are-racist on Reddit “Portland, right behind Boston and ahead of NY. Mandoe Media, ""A digital signage software company based in Australia". Because my pizza opinions are formed by Australian marketing companies, this makes perfect sense to me.” - zoovegroover3 on Reddit

