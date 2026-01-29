The US Census Bureau has announced that South Carolina has once again been recognized as the fastest-growing state in the nation in terms of population! From July 2024 to July 2025, the national population increased by approximately 1.8 million, representing a growth rate of only 0.5%. What is causing this slower growth? Experts attribute it primarily to a significant decline in net international migration. With its vibrant culture and breathtaking landscapes, it is no surprise that South Carolina continues to attract new residents.

Idaho continues to bring in residents

Washington consistently ranks among the top states sending residents to Idaho, often second only to California.

Reasons for Move: Key drivers include a lower cost of living (roughly 32% lower in Boise than in Seattle), affordable housing, and, for some, a preference for a more conservative political environment, particularly following COVID-19 policies.

According to the Bureau, the Top 5 fastest-growing states (by percentage growth, year-to-year) were:

South Carolina: (1.46-percent increase)

Idaho: (1.44-percent increase)

North Carolina: (1.32-percent increase)

Texas: (1.25-percent increase)

Utah: (1.03-percent increase)

[NOTE: Delaware came in 6th, with Washington 7th. Both are just finishing outside of the top five growing states.]

Only five states experienced a population decline.

They are:

Vermont: -0.29-percent

Hawaii: -0.15-percent

West Virginia: -0.07-percent

New Mexico: -0.06-percent

California: -0.02-percent

Washington’s Population change in 2025

By raw numbers alone, Washington ranked as the 6th most-moved-to state this past year. As of July 1st, 2025, the US Census Bureau estimated that Washington just gone over the 8 million mark. That’s incredible to think about. Just over 8 million people live in the Evergreen state (the exact figure is 8,001,020), up from just over 73,000 new citizens, compared to the 7.9 million estimate the year prior.

