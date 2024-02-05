Rite Aid, closing 26 more locations in California and Washington

The other day I was talking with my older sister, Jennifer and she was lamenting the lack of a decent pharmacy. She was unhappy with the poor service, lack of convenience and the loss of any kind of personal connection with the pharmacist at all.

I replied to her that over the last four years, I found myself changing my pharmacy no less than four times. That brings us to what is happening now to Rite Aid.

first a little background

In March 2020 the Wenatchee Rite Aid store closed. In the years since things have continued to get more difficult for Rite Aid. Then Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy in October of 2023. But before they did, the Wall Street Journal estimated it would close somewhere between 400 to 500 stores that they owned in 17 states. Rite Aid worked out a plan to close 154 stores, but that number has grown much since then.

It turns out that Rite Aid was more than $3.3 billion in debt when they filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to lawsuits from illegally filling prescriptions for opioid painkillers. Rite Aid's reasoning was that by cutting locations that were underperforming they could slow their losses by reducing how much they were spending on rent.

Rite Aid has closed 4 Idaho locations in 2023 since the beginning of the new year, Rite Aid has now announced the closure of 72 more stores. They also announced that 22 locations in California were closing as well.

Now we come to Washington state.

Rite Aid's January Closings also include four Washington locations.

1820 N 45th Street, Seattle

1825 Broadway, Everett

2028 East Isaacs Avenue, Walla Walla

23940 NE State Route 3, Belfair

Rumors are spreading that some of Rite Aid's competition is struggling as well.

Chicago Business recently reported that Walgreens is now in its third round of staff reductions by cutting 145 workers in the company. There is no way to confirm it, but the rumor is that Walgreens might start closing selected stores.

I hope Walgreens will stay open. I also hope the service will get better.

