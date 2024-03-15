I don’t know about you, I’m ready for a new holiday in WA.

Do we have enough holidays in Washington state? If you asked me a few years ago, I would probably say, yeah, sure but today I don't know. I could use another holiday. (As long as it's paid.)

There is not a mention this is because something happened in Olympia the other day and now, we have a new holiday. The Lunar New Year. What in the world is a Lunar New Year?

The US Census says that More than 15% of the Seattle population is Asian and the Lunar New Year is a big thing for Asian culture.

Malaysia Celebrates Lunar New Year Getty Images loading...

According to king5.com.

“The Lunar New Year is the beginning of the year based on the lunar or lunisolar calendar, which follows the moon's phases and the sun's phases at the same time.

This year's Lunar New Year celebrations ushering in the Year of the Dragon were on Feb. 10.”

In New York they know how to put on a party.

Lunar New Year Parade Winds Through NYC's Chinatown Getty Images loading...

Oh, man, we missed it this year. Well, I guess I'll have to wait till next year.

The whole thing is based on the cycles of the Moon and the Chinese Zodiac.

according to king 5 com

“The circle of 12 animals — the rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig — measures the cycles of time. The Vietnamese zodiac is slightly different, honoring the cat instead of the rabbit and the buffalo instead of the ox.”

Lunar New Year Parade Winds Through NYC's Chinatown Getty Images loading...

The lunar new year lasts for approximately 15 days, that's going to make a for a great party. Year of the Dragon, baby.

I'm pretty sure that this legislation does not give us a 15-day holiday, but. I'm kind of glad they did it. It is now a legislatively recognized holiday.

Now if only my boss would recognize it.

Lunar New Year recognized as holiday in Washington state | king5.com

