These Numbers Most Likely to Win the Powerball and Mega Millions 

I've never been much of a gambler. I do like to play blackjack, but I'm always losing. But I have never played the Washington State lottery or Powerball or any of those things. I have done a few scratch off tickets. You know how it goes when you get some for your birthday and everybody says, “come on, do it, do it in front of us.”

And now some very interesting research is coming forward that might help you, if you are so inclined to do, for instance, Mega Millions or Powerball.

On Tuesday, March 26, it was revealed who won the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot. it turns out somebody who is yet to be named that won in new Jersy. This is now the 28th time that a person from New Jersey has won. A Mega Millions jackpot.

according to popcrush com,

“The unnamed winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize as of publishing.

The winning numbers were 7, 11, 22, 29, 38, and the Mega Ball number was 4.”

Just for a moment, think of what it would be like to win $1 billion. Even with taxes. That's a lot of change. (Change for your life.)

So based on research, what are the luckiest lottery numbers?

Popcrush.com says.

“According to Just Gamblers, the luckiest number in the Powerball is 39, which has appeared in 334 draws in total. That number is followed by 32, which was drawn 332 times; and 35, which was drawn 330 times drawn. There is a three-way tie for the next spot with 16, 26 and 28 being drawn 327 times; and a two-way tie for the for the fifth spot with 22 and 23 being drawn 324 times. The unluckiest numbers to draw for the Powerball are 7, 44 and 1.”

Now, with that kind of information, it might make you all excited about getting into Powerball but remember, it is still gambling, and it is never a sure thing.

I will probably never participate in Powerball or Mega Millions or any of those kinds of lotto's. I guess I'm a pessimist. I think I will never win. Why should I bet if I never win? But if you like your chances and want to find out about the Mega Millions, luckiest numbers. Just click the link below. To get all the information. Good luck to you.

And if you win.

Remember Me?

