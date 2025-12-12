“He knows when you are sleeping, He knows when you're awake”, and apparently, he knows if an entire state is naughty or nice. Seracapital.com Has done a survey, and concluded what states in the United States are naughty and what states are nice?

According to seracapital.com,

‘The holidays have a way of bringing out both our halos and our horns. To see which parts of the country are keeping Santa proud (and which might be getting coal thisyear), we ranked every U.S. state on a scale from naughty to nice. To build this ranking, we surveyed 2,295 Americans across 46 states and analyzed responses to 11 questions about classic holiday behaviors, from how much people donate and volunteer to how early they shop, how much they tip, and whether they’ve ever re-gifted a present.

It's safe to say that this study was conducted with a certain amount of levity. All the scores are based on 11 different questions that were asked of each respondent to the survey, and I think you'll find that the answers raise a few eyebrows.

First off, let's see what they have to say about the five nicest states. The way to think of the ratings is what states (or the populations of those states) are the most generous and well-mannered during the holiday season?

The top five nicest states on Santa's nice list.

#5, Texas. With a naughty/nice index score of 63.25.

#4, Montana. With a naughty/nice index score of 63.86.

#3, Nebraska. With a naughty/nice index score of 63.91

#2, Utah. With a naughty nice/index score of 67.08.

Number one on the list.

Kentucky. With a naughty/nice index score of 76.04.

These ratings are based on a maximum score of 100.

The top five naughtiest states on Santa's list.

Again, this is with a maximum score of 100 for the nicest.

#5, Georgia. With a naughty/nice index score of 39.02. (Very naughty.)

#4 Arizona. With a naughty nice/index score of 35.92. (Yes, very naughty.)

#3, South Dakota. With a naughty/nice index score of 33.88.

(Wow, that's pretty naughty.)

#2 Arkansas. With a naughty/nice index score of 31.54. (That's pretty damn naughty.)

And the naughtiest state on Santa's list of all these United States.

Number one Hawaii. With a naughty/nice index score of 28.66

That's so naughty; they don't get coal in their stocking; they get a volcano.

What about Washington State?

I know you don't want to read this, but Washington state is very naughty.

Washington state came in at #7 on Santa's naughty list with a naughty/nice index score of 40.10. (Very naughty, and not in a good way.)

By the way, if you take all the states scores and average them out the whole United States averages out at about 50.73 which is not a particularly great score.

So, we got some stuff to work on.

Improve our attitude,

improve our giving,

and maybe try to stop driving angry. (I'm talking about you, Elizabeth.)



