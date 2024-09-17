New Baby In The Salish Sea WA

If the underwater world of sea life interests you, I am sure you are familiar with the Southern Resident Killer Whale. For those who are not, here is a quick refresher.

The Southern Resident Killer Whale

The Southern Resident Killer Whale is a critically endangered population of orcas in the Pacific Northwest, comprised of three distinct family pods—J, K, and L. They inhabit a range from central California to southeast Alaska but predominantly reside in the coastal waters of Washington State, southern Vancouver Island, and the Salish Sea. This population is genetically and culturally unique and follows a matriarchal structure, with females leading the groups.

New Baby

The exciting news, and why these orcas are in the spotlight, is because they have just added a new calf. In a report from Monday, it was revealed that L90, a Southern Resident killer whale, had a baby. Her new calf, L128, is extremely young, likely born within the past three days based on its size and visible fetal folds. It has been observed nursing and moving normally, which is a good sign for its health.

Get our free mobile app

Monitoring

It looks like most of the main clan of Southern Resident killer whales was observed westbound off Sooke, Vancouver Island, while L90 and L128 remained near the west side of San Juan Island. Given their separation from the main group, researchers from the Center for Whale Research (CWR) and SR3 focused on monitoring L90 and L128. On September 16, they found the mother and calf in Haro Strait. Both distant Orca Survey photos and aerial footage were captured, and SR3 will provide further data on the condition of both whales. This monitoring is important for ensuring the health and survival of the newborn calf, particularly as Southern Resident killer whale populations are endangered.