Boeing is facing significant financial strain as a machinists strike, led by the IAM District 751 Machinists Union, halts aircraft production. The union, representing over 30,000 employees, went on strike after rejecting a contract that proposed insufficient pay raises and failed to reinstate pensions cut in 2014. The strike, supported by 96% of union members, is expected to severely impact Boeing’s recovery efforts and delay jet deliveries.

Cost-Saving

In response, Boeing has introduced a series of cost-saving measures aimed at preserving cash during the strike. These include

Hiring freeze across all levels. Pausing pay increases for executives and managers. Stopping non-critical travel. Eliminating first- and business-class travel for the executive council. Suspending nonessential capital expenditures and facilities spending. Halting the use of external consultants and releasing nonessential contractors. Pausing charitable contributions and advertising/marketing expenditures. Reducing participation in airshows, tradeshows, and events. Stopping employee recognition and team event spending. Canceling catered meals except for customer-related events. Moving off-site meetings to virtual, canceling non-critical in-person meetings.

The company is also considering temporary furloughs for many employees, managers, and executives.

Get our free mobile app

Boeing CFO

Boeing CFO Brian West acknowledged the uncertainty these cuts will create but emphasized the need to take action to protect the company’s future while maintaining operations in critical areas such as safety and customer support. Further guidance for employees is expected in the coming days.