Anti-Israel Protestors Shut Down UW Board Meeting

Last Thursday the University of Washington's Board of Regents was set for their regularly scheduled meeting. On the agenda for September 12th was hearing from those who believe UW should divest from companies associated with Israel, and also from those with concerns over the level of antisemitism on the UW campus.

Paccar Hall/Canava Paccar Hall/Canava loading...

The University has been one of many protest hot spots since Hamas murdered nearly 1,200 people (including 45 Americans) in Israel and took over 250 people hostage (12 Americans with 7 still believed to be alive). The level of antisemitism reported on the Seattle campus has led to a Title VI of the Civil Rights Act investigation by the Department of Justice that began in December of last year.

The premise of Title VI is straightforward:

No person in the United States shall, on the ground of race, color, or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.

If found in violation of Title VI, the University could lose federal funding.

Get our free mobile app

The Board of Regents meeting began with roughly a dozen speakers in favor of the school divesting from businesses associated with the Jewish State. They spoke uninterrupted by all in attendance. When the speakers concerned with antisemitism and the response associated began to speak, the meeting began to break down.

Graffiti on UW camous/Ari Hoffman X/Canva Graffiti on UW campus/Ari Hoffman X/Canva loading...

In their statement, the Board of Regents described what took place this way:

...when Jewish speakers opposed to divestment and concerned about antisemitism on campus began their comments, protestors repeatedly interrupted and shouted them down.

After repeated warnings to the protestors about their conduct, the meeting abruptly ended. You can watch what unfolded below.

Campus police then escorted the board members, as well as the Jewish speakers, out of the meeting. The president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle, Solly Kane, was supposed to be the final speaker. He didn't get his opportunity. Kane gave the Washington Examiner his first hand account of his experience.

The board also said in their statement that intimidation will not influence their decision making on the issue. Intimidation has been felt on campus by Jewish students since October 7th. This video from October of last year seems to sum up the Jewish student experience at UW.