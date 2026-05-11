I love pizza, I would eat it every day if my body would let me, but as I get older, my pizza intake has been greatly reduced. For that very reason, I have to be a little more discriminating about the pizza I eat. I try to avoid frozen pizza as much as possible. These days, because 99% of them, (Especially as leftovers) seem to be made of cardboard and a “cheese-like” substance.

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Now we have something new to try.

I know I can't help myself; I have to try this out and it's living in the freezer department at Costco.

According to msn.com,

‘There's a lot to love about Costco's frozen food section, which is stacked with various Kirkland Signature brand favorites, from its beloved frozen lasagna to chicken bakes and breakfast sandwiches. But when it comes to the best frozen pizza at Costco, it's actually another brand's pie that reigns supreme.’

The product mentioned in that article is from Motor City Pizza Co. and it is the Detroit Style Deep Dish Pizza.

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To my way of thinking, they have now thrown down the gauntlet, and I must try this frozen pizza. Over the years, my personal tastes have gravitated more towards thin crust pizzas with less bread and more flavor from the toppings, sauce and cheese. So, a Detroit Deep Dish Pizza would be something I would normally avoid. But I'm sorry, I can't help myself, I have to try it. So, I did over the weekend.

I got not 1 but 2.

I actually made my way to Costco on Friday. And went back to the frozen foods department. They've got the pizzas hidden way back where the freight comes in. The first thing I noticed was that the price was, I think, pretty reasonable. For under $14.00 you get 2 pizzas.

When I got home, I preheated the oven to 425. Took the pizza out of the freezer, and yes, it is kind of a deep-dish pizza. (If the dish was only an inch deep.) It has its own tray to cook in. I did put it on a Cookie sheet before I put it in the oven, they recommend that you don't place it near the bottom of the oven but place it in the middle on a rack.

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This is what the pizza looks like when it comes right out of the box.

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The next step I always take is to add some pizza sauce to the top of the pizza, because to me there never seems to be enough and it adds a little more flavor.

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I put the pizza in. At 425°, baked it for 8 minutes, then I rotated the pizza 180° and baked it for another 9 minutes.

Is it really the best frozen pizza at Costco?

It's been so long since I've gotten a frozen pizza from Costco so it's hard to say, although I did like this pizza. As always, for me the downside was the amount of bread, which is actually why you get a deep-dish pizza in the first place.

The two types of pepperonis were pretty good. (I wish they had more.) The sauce was OK, the crunchy edges from the cheese caramelizing was a nice touch, but I think I probably should have left it in the oven for another minute or two.

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It's not that it wasn't done; I just think the crust might have come out a tiny bit crispier.

Will I be getting another frozen pizza from Costco anytime soon? Probably not, unless of course, they come up with something that someone says is even better than what I just had.

Then I'll have to give it another try.

