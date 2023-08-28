So, it’s time for the monthly roundup of all the shows I think might be cool to go to in the month of September. Let's start it off with Chicago. They still put on a great show, if you like the music you need to see the band.

Fri, 12:00 AM, SEP 01 – SEP 3

Columbia CBS Columbia CBS loading...

Chicago, Washington State Fair - Puyallup, WA

Fri, 9:00 PM, SEP 01

The Cadillac Three Bandana Tour w/ guests, Tractor - Seattle, WA

I have only heard about the Cadillac Three, everything I have heard makes me want to see this band.

Sat, 6:30 PM, SEP 02-SEP 3

Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R. Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA

Sat, 8:00 PM, SEP 02

Chicago, Legends Casino Event Center - Toppenish, WA

Mon, 6:00 PM, SEP 04

The Temptations, Puyallup Fairgrounds At Washington State Fair Events Center - Puyallup, WA Come on, this is music history.

Wed, 6:00 PM, SEP 06

4AD Elecktra 4AD Elecktra loading...

Pixies and Modest Mouse with Cat Power, Spokane Pavilion - Spokane, WA

Wed, 7:00 PM, SEP 06

Bonnie Raitt, First Interstate Center for the Arts - Spokane, WA I have seen Bonnie Raitt at Bumbershoot, it was a great show.

Wed, 7:30 PM, SEP 06

Shakti: 50th Anniversary Tour Feat. John McLaughlin & Zakir Hussain, Béla Fleck, Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

Fri, 6:00 PM, SEP 08

Hell's Belles, The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

Fri, 7:00 PM, SEP 08

Modest Mouse and Pixies with Cat Power, Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

Fri, 7:30 PM, SEP 08

The Lumineers with James Bay, Gorge Amphitheatre - George, WA (Dualtone) I saw a documentary about them recording an album with Rick Ruben producing, It makes me want to see them live.

Fri, 7:30 PM, SEP 08

Rick Springfield, Paul Young, Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Tommy Tutone,

BECU Live at Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Airway Heights, WA OK this just looks like fun.

Fri, 8:00 PM, SEP 08

Kansas, Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

“Prog rock” at it’s best at a great venue.

Sat, 7:30 PM, SEP 09

Dave Mason, Rialto Theater - Tacoma, WA

Sat, 8:00 PM, SEP 09

RCA RCA loading...

Al Stewart, The Empty Pockets, Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA

Sun, 7:00 PM, SEP 10

Dave Mason, Bing Crosby Theater - Spokane, WA

Mon, 7:30 PM, SEP 11

Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind and Fire, Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

This is another show that will be nothing but fun.

Wed, 7:30 PM, SEP 13

Counting Crows, Dashboard Confessional, Northern Quest Casino - Airway Heights, WA

Thu, 7:30 PM, SEP 14

Blackberry Smoke With Will Hoge In Concert - Nashville, Tennessee Getty Images for Blackberry Smok loading...

Blackberry Smoke, Martin Woldson Theatre At The Fox - Spokane, WA (Earache Records) I have only seen them live on TV, This is a show you want to see.

Fri, 7:00 PM, SEP 15

Steve Miller Band, Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA

Look It’s Steve Miller, if you love Classic Rock you will love this show.

Fri, 8:30 PM, SEP 15

Blackberry Smoke, Miles Miller, Emerald Queen Casino - Tacoma, WA

Sat, 6:30 PM, SEP 16- SEP 17

Counting Crows: Banshee Season Tour with Dashboard Confessional

Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA

Sat, 8:00 PM, SEP 16

MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute to Joni Mitchell - Inside Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Herbie Hancock, Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA This one is just for me, this is jazz keyboard history.

Tue, 6:00 PM, SEP 19

Atlantic Atlantic loading...

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper with Filter, Ministry, RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater - Ridgefield, WA

Wed, 6:00 PM, SEP 20

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper with Filter, Ministry, White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA

Wed, 6:30 PM, SEP 20

Coldplay, 070 Shake, H.E.R., Lumen Field - Seattle, WA

I am constantly giving my co-worker Connor at Kw3 a bad time about his love for Coldplay. It will be a good show.

Wed, 7:30 PM, SEP 20

Third Eye Blind, Washington State Fair - Puyallup, WA

Thu, 7:30 PM, SEP 21

Styx with Heart, Washington State Fair - Puyallup, WA (A&M)

Styx with Heart? That’s just a crazy good combo for a show. How can you not go?

Fri, 7:30 PM, SEP 22

Foreigner, Northern Quest Casino - Airway Heights, WA

Mon, 8:00 PM, SEP 25

Tangerine Dream, Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA,

Another “Prog Rock” staple, Chris Hanson wants to go to this one.

Wed, 8:00 PM, SEP 27

Sting with Joe Sumner, Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

I would like to see Sting live one time befor he packs it in.

Fri, 7:30 PM, SEP 29

38 Special, 2023 CW State Fair, Central Washington State Fairgrounds - Yakima, WA

Sat, 7:30 PM, SEP 30

Queensrÿche, Slaughter, Central Washington State Fairgrounds - Yakima, WA

EMI America EMI America loading...

Sat, 8:30 PM, SEP 30

.38 Special, Emerald Queen Casino - Tacoma, WA

.38 Special “the other southern rock band”. They are worth going to see.

Remember this is not a Compleat list of all shows in September this is just the list of show I think are cool and would like to go to.

I will be going to the Sunbanks Blues Festival September 7-10.

And the Sunbanks Rock Festival September 14-17 www.sunbanksfestival.com

I hope I see you there.