Concerts in Washington State for September you might like to go to

So, it’s time for the monthly roundup of all the shows I think might be cool to go to in the month of September. Let's start it off with Chicago. They still put on a great show, if you like the music you need to see the band. 

Fri, 12:00 AM, SEP 01 – SEP 3 

Chicago, Washington State Fair - Puyallup, WA

Fri, 9:00 PM, SEP 01
The Cadillac Three Bandana Tour w/ guests, Tractor - Seattle, WA
I have only heard about the Cadillac Three, everything I have heard makes me want to see this band. 

Sat, 6:30 PM, SEP 02-SEP 3
Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R. Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA 

Sat, 8:00 PM, SEP 02
Chicago, Legends Casino Event Center - Toppenish, WA 

Mon, 6:00 PM, SEP 04
The Temptations, Puyallup Fairgrounds At Washington State Fair Events Center - Puyallup, WA Come on, this is music history. 

Wed, 6:00 PM, SEP 06 

Pixies and Modest Mouse with Cat Power, Spokane Pavilion - Spokane, WA

Wed, 7:00 PM, SEP 06
Bonnie Raitt, First Interstate Center for the Arts - Spokane, WA I have seen Bonnie Raitt at Bumbershoot, it was a great show. 

Wed, 7:30 PM, SEP 06
Shakti: 50th Anniversary Tour Feat. John McLaughlin & Zakir Hussain, Béla FleckParamount Theatre - Seattle, WA 

Fri, 6:00 PM, SEP 08
Hell's Belles, The Crocodile - Seattle, WA 

Fri, 7:00 PM, SEP 08
Modest Mouse and Pixies with Cat Power, Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA 

Fri, 7:30 PM, SEP 08
The Lumineers with James Bay, Gorge Amphitheatre - George, WA (Dualtone) I saw a documentary about them recording an album with Rick Ruben producing, It makes me want to see them live. 

Fri, 7:30 PM, SEP 08
Rick Springfield, Paul Young, Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Tommy Tutone
BECU Live at Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Airway Heights, WA OK this just looks like fun. 

Fri, 8:00 PM, SEP 08
Kansas, Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA
“Prog rock” at it’s best at a great venue. 

Sat, 7:30 PM, SEP 09
Dave Mason, Rialto Theater - Tacoma, WA  

Sat, 8:00 PM, SEP 09 

Al Stewart, The Empty Pockets, Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA 

Sun, 7:00 PM, SEP 10
Dave Mason, Bing Crosby Theater - Spokane, WA 

Mon, 7:30 PM, SEP 11
Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind and Fire, Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA
This is another show that will be nothing but fun. 

Wed, 7:30 PM, SEP 13
Counting Crows, Dashboard Confessional, Northern Quest Casino - Airway Heights, WA 

Thu, 7:30 PM, SEP 14 

Blackberry Smoke, Martin Woldson Theatre At The Fox - Spokane, WA (Earache Records) I have only seen them live on TV, This is a show you want to see. 

Fri, 7:00 PM, SEP 15
Steve Miller Band, Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA
Look It’s Steve Miller, if you love Classic Rock you will love this show. 

Fri, 8:30 PM, SEP 15
Blackberry Smoke, Miles Miller, Emerald Queen Casino - Tacoma, WA 

Sat, 6:30 PM, SEP 16- SEP 17
Counting Crows: Banshee Season Tour with Dashboard Confessional
Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA 

Sat, 8:00 PM, SEP 16 

Herbie Hancock, Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA This one is just for me, this is jazz keyboard history. 

Tue, 6:00 PM, SEP 19 

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper with Filter, Ministry, RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater - Ridgefield, WA

Wed, 6:00 PM, SEP 20
Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper with Filter, Ministry, White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA 

Wed, 6:30 PM, SEP 20
Coldplay, 070 Shake, H.E.R., Lumen Field - Seattle, WA
I am constantly giving my co-worker Connor at Kw3 a bad time about his love for Coldplay. It will be a good show. 

Wed, 7:30 PM, SEP 20
Third Eye Blind, Washington State Fair - Puyallup, WA 

Thu, 7:30 PM, SEP 21
Styx with Heart, Washington State Fair - Puyallup, WA (A&M)
Styx with Heart? That’s just a crazy good combo for a show. How can you not go?

Fri, 7:30 PM, SEP 22
Foreigner, Northern Quest Casino - Airway Heights, WA 

Mon, 8:00 PM, SEP 25
Tangerine Dream, Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA,
Another “Prog Rock” staple, Chris Hanson wants to go to this one. 

Wed, 8:00 PM, SEP 27
Sting with Joe Sumner, Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA
I would like to see Sting live one time befor he packs it in. 

Fri, 7:30 PM, SEP 29
38 Special, 2023 CW State Fair, Central Washington State Fairgrounds - Yakima, WA 

Sat, 7:30 PM, SEP 30
Queensrÿche, Slaughter, Central Washington State Fairgrounds - Yakima, WA 

Sat, 8:30 PM, SEP 30
.38 Special, Emerald Queen Casino - Tacoma, WA
.38 Special “the other southern rock band”. They are worth going to see. 

Remember this is not a Compleat list of all shows in September this is just the list of show I think are cool and would like to go to.
I will be going to the Sunbanks Blues Festival September 7-10.

And the Sunbanks Rock Festival September 14-17 www.sunbanksfestival.com
I hope I see you there.

 

