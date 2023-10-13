Wenatchee Wild Hire New Head Coach

The Wenatchee Wild have hired Roy Sommer as the club's new head coach.

The team made the announcement in a press release on Thursday (October 12) afternoon.

Sommer comes to Wenatchee from the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey Association (AHL), where he served as head coach for the 2022-2023 season.

The Oakland, California native's 828 career wins over 25 seasons in the AHL are the most in that league's history., and he has also served as an assistant coach with the National Hockey League's (NHL) San Jose Sharks twice.

Sommer also enjoyed a ten-year professional playing career during which he spent time with the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers.

His hiring comes exactly one week after the Wild announced it had terminated former head coach Kevin Constantine, who had been suspended indefinitely by the Western Hockey League after an independent investigation found he violated the league's policies of conduct by making derogatory comments of a discriminatory nature during a game at Town Toyota Center on Sept. 23.

Sommer's first game behind the bench is scheduled to be tomorrow (Friday, Oct. 13) against the Seattle Thunderbirds at the accesso ShoWare Center.