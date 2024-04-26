Apple Blossom Festival Now In Full Swing In Wenatchee Valley

The Apple Blossom Festival is off and running in the Wenatchee Valley.

The opening Thursday in Memorial Park featured the Chief for a Day activity with law enforcement agencies honoring the lives of chronically and terminally ill children.

The 11-day run of the Food Fair, Entertainment Stage, and Beer Garden is now in place at the park until Sunday, May 5th.

The 10-day-long Apple Blossom Carnival starts Friday at Wenatchee Valley Mall in East Wenatchee.

And the Tekniplex Youth Parade will travel the streets of Wenatchee on Saturday at 11 am.

A highlight every year is Youth Day, which takes place on Sunday in Memorial Park with performances and activities from more than 40 local vendors.

The Art 4 Kidz award winners are also announced Sunday in the park, which features the artwork of K-12 students.

Memorial Park continues to be the home of food, music, and beer throughout the week.

Meanwhile, the Wenatchee Convention Center Grand Ballroom will house the All-Service Club and Community Luncheon on Wednesday, which will honor the Apple Citizen of the Year and Grand Marshal. There'll also be an address from keynote speaker Jen Mueller.

Wednesday is also the kickoff to the 11-day run of the Apple Blossom Musical at the Numerica Performing Arts Center, featuring the classic hit play "Grease".

The Arts and Crafts Fair takes place in Memorial Park from Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5, with artists, musicians, and crafters from throughout the Northwest.

The forerunner to the Apple Blossom Grand Parade is the Classy Chassis Parade Friday, May 5, with classic cars parading through the major streets in the commercial section of East Wenatchee. The Classy Chassis Car Show takes place on Saturday, May 4 in Eastmont Community Park.

The Apple Blossom Run with 5K and 10 K runs and a 2K walk takes place at 9:40 am Saturday, May 4 on the Parade Route to Riverfront Park. Staging will take place beforehand at the Apple Bowl in Triangle Park.

The Wenatchee Downtown Kiwanis hold their annual Apple Blossom ALL YOU CAN EAT Pancake Breakfast between 6:30 and 10:00 am Saturday, May 4 in the Wenatchee High School Apple Bowl concession area. Pancakes and scrambled eggs along with coffee and juice will be served.

The highlight of the entire Apple Blossom Festival, the Grand Parade, takes place at 11 am Saturday, May 4. The parade route runs for about 1.5 miles from Triangle Park along Orondo and Wenatchee Avenues to its terminus at 7th Street.

The Apple Blossom Air Show with miniature airplanes takes place after the Grand Parade in East Wenatchee.

The Vintage Grace Market also takes place on Saturday, May 4 at this year's Apple Blossom Festival.

Food, beer, and music continue through 4 pm Sunday, May 5 at Memorial Park.