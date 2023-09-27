Wenatchee Man Gets 3 Years, 5 Months In Child Rape Plea Deal

A 24-year-old Wenatchee man will serve almost three-and-a-half years in prison after reaching a plea deal on the rape of a teenager.

Luis Donaldo Acosta was arrested in March of last year after the victim came forward about being raped in August of 2020, when she was 14 years old.

In an Affidavit of Probable Cause, the victim described him as a "family friend" prior to her being assaulted by him.

Acosta pleaded guilty to first-degree indecent liberties and third-degree rape of a child.

His plea deal and sentence handed down Monday by Chelan County Superior Court Judge Travis Brand allowed Acosta to avoid the more serious charge of Second-Degree Rape, which was his original charge along with three counts of Rape of a Child in the Third Degree.

Acosta will serve 41 months in prison. He was sentenced to 41 months for first-degree indecent liberties and 34 months for third-degree rape of a child, which will be served concurrently.

He will also serve three years supervision when he’s released from prison and must register as a sex offender. In addition, he has a 10 year no contact order with the victim.

Acosta submitted an In Re Barr guilty plea for first-degree indecent liberties, which reflects a Washington Supreme Court decision allowing an accused person to plead guilty to a substitute charge that is legal fiction in order to receive the benefit of plea bargain.

He submitted a Alford Plea for his third-degree rape of a child charge. An Alford Plea allows a defendant to plead guilty to a reduced charge without admitting guilt.

Acosta has no previous criminal history