Washington drivers are paying some of the highest gas prices in the nation this February, with costs rising sharply in recent weeks.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Washington is about $4.23. That’s an increase of roughly 40 cents over the past month and far above the national average of $2.93, which rose by about a dime during the same period.

Washington gas prices among highest in nation

AAA says Washington now has the second-highest gas prices in the country, behind only California. Oregon’s average is about $3.80 per gallon, while Idaho drivers are paying closer to $2.96.

Why fuel prices are higher in Washington

Several factors are contributing to Washington’s higher prices. The state has one of the highest fuel taxes in the nation, currently about 55 cents per gallon, in addition to the federal gas tax. AAA says environmental regulations, regional fuel supply limitations and refinery maintenance can also affect West Coast fuel prices more than other parts of the country.

Climate Commitment Act impact on gas prices

Fuel suppliers in Washington must also comply with the state’s Climate Commitment Act, which requires large emitters to purchase carbon allowances. Those compliance costs can be reflected in consumer fuel prices.

The Climate Commitment Act was signed into law in 2021 by former Gov. Jay Inslee and is designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over time while generating revenue for climate and transportation projects.

AAA says gas prices can fluctuate due to global oil markets, seasonal demand and regional supply conditions.

