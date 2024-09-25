In recognition of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Kadlec, in partnership with the Benton-Franklin Health District, Youth Access and Resource Program (YARP), and Ranch and Home, is taking a proactive step to promote firearm safety. They are hosting a free firearm lockbox giveaway event on Saturday, September 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Ranch and Home, located at 845 N Columbia Center Blvd in Kennewick.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness about the importance of secure firearm storage, a critical measure in preventing accidental injuries and suicides. By offering free lockboxes, organizers aim to make it easier for firearm owners to take responsibility for their weapons and protect their families.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, September 28

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location: Ranch and Home, 845 N Columbia Center Blvd, Kennewick

Eligibility: Adults aged 21 and over (up to two lockboxes per household)

Participants must be present to receive a lockbox, and while no ID is required, the lockboxes will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

This event serves as an opportunity not just to receive a free lockbox but also to learn about the significance of proper firearm storage, an essential element in reducing the risk of firearm-related injuries and tragedies. Kadlec and its partners emphasize that safe storage can be a lifesaving measure, especially in homes with children, teenagers, or individuals struggling with mental health issues.

Understanding Washington State’s Firearm Storage Laws

Washington state has enacted several laws requiring firearms to be stored securely to prevent unauthorized access and potential misuse.

Safe Storage: Firearms must be kept in a locked container, gun safe, or another strong, unbreakable storage area.

Unloaded Storage: Firearms should be unloaded when stored.

Ammunition Storage: Ammunition must be stored separately from firearms or locked in a gun safe.

Access Restrictions: Firearms, weapons, and ammunition should be accessible only to authorized individuals.

Failure to comply with these laws can lead to serious consequences, including up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000. It's especially important for firearm owners to prevent access by children, felons, or anyone else prohibited from handling firearms.