Community Meeting: Enhancing Safety and Engagement in Pasco

Residents of Pasco’s District 2 are invited to a Community Meeting this Thursday, September 26, from 6:00 to 7:00 PM at the Columbia Valley Grange Hall (#938), located at 6300 W Court St. #64, Pasco, WA 99301. This event offers an opportunity for residents to engage with local law enforcement, share concerns, and strengthen community bonds.

Meeting Agenda

State of the District and Q&A with Lt. Decker: Gain insights into District 2's current status and ask questions directly to Lt. Decker, who will be providing a detailed report on various district matters.

Traffic Report: Stay informed about traffic developments and issues impacting the area.

K-9 Demonstration by Officer Josh Madsen and K-9 Partner Elan: Don't miss a special presentation by Master K-9 Trainer Officer Josh Madsen and his K-9 partner Elan, showcasing the important role K-9 units play in enhancing community safety.

Before the main meeting, a Neighborhood Watch Block Captain Meeting will take place at 5:30 PM. This is a valuable opportunity for Block Watch Captains to connect, exchange ideas, and discuss strategies for crime prevention.

Objective

The meeting aims to foster crime prevention, strengthen community engagement, and encourage information sharing. By attending, residents can contribute to making Pasco a safer and more connected place.

