Violent Walla Walla Attempted Murder Suspect Captured

A man wanted on attempted murder charges by the Walla Walla Police Department has been arrested following an extensive search. Robert T. Lucero is accused of violently assaulting a woman in the last 24 hours to such a degree that it warranted the attempted murder allegation.

WWPD/Canva WWPD/Canva loading...

Walla Walla Police revealed that Lucero knew his victim. A deeper look shows that Lucero was just recently released from Walla Walla County jail where he was being held on violation of a harassment no contact order.

WW Inmate Inquiry WW Inmate Inquiry loading...

Walla Walla PD did not release the nature of the relationship between Lucero and his victim or if the victim was the same person who was granted the no contact order.

Get our free mobile app

Lucero Was Already Known To Walla Walla PD

Lucero has a history of run-ins with law enforcement. In September of 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 lockdowns, Lucero was arrested brought up on 14 charges related to stolen property. Those charges included, but weren't limited to, first-degree trafficking of knowingly stolen property and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The protection order that Lucero violated (and was picked up on late last week) was granted earlier this month in Walla Walla Superior Court by Judge Scott Wolfram.

Trellis law website Trellis law website loading...

This is still a developing story and more information will be provided once we receive it from Walla Walla Police Department.